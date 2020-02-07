Industry veteran Marty Fiolka joins RACER as off-road correspondent

In the continuing effort to better cover the exciting world of off-road racing, longtime contributor Marty Fiolka will now be a regular RACER correspondent for all things four-wheels on dirt, sand and rocks.

Fiolka founded The Rennsport Group in 1995 to execute motorsports public relations programs for Nissan, Infinity, Exxon, Mitsubishi and SCORE International, and later became the editorial and marketing director for Dirtsports Magazine.

In 2014, Fiolka was inducted to the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) and was instrumental in founding the Wide Open Baja adventure business and Ensenada’s Horsepower Ranch. He also served as the associate producer of the original Dust to Glory documentary film, and is the author of two books: 1000 Miles to Glory: The Baja 1000 Story and The Big Blue M: The History of McMillin Racing.

Audience for our off-road coverage on RACER.com has been on a growing trajectory since we began testing it with only a modest investment within the past 24 months. Currently, our Off-Road channel averages over 41,000 unique visitors and 4,700 story shares per month out of an average monthly audience of 590,480 unique users. Now, with a concerted effort, we expect to make significant gains in audience growth during 2020.

Fiolka will be reporting from weekend’s King of the Hammers event in California’s Johnson Valley. Additional events to be covered in 2020 include:

The Mint 400

SCORE 250, 500, 400 and 1000

Yokohama Tire NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally

Yokohama Tire Sonora Rally

Crandon Fall Race

UTV World Championships

