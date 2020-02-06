NASCAR lays out Next Gen test schedule

NASCAR expects to run six more tests early this year with its Next Gen prototype before increasing its testing schedule through the remainder of the season.

The test program includes an projected second car on track in March or April, and NASCAR officials said last week that more comprehensive multi-car testing isn’t expected before the second half of the year.

Deeper into the season, testing will ramp up with Goodyear tire tests as well as organizational and open tests. One car per organization will be permitted to participate in an organizational test while open tests will be for all Cup Series teams.

The testing schedule is subject to change.

March 2-3: Auto Club Speedway

March 16-17: Atlanta Motor Speedway

April 6-7: Bristol Motor Speedway

May 4-5: Dover International Speedway

June 2-3: Charlotte Motor Speedway

July 14-15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

August 25: Charlotte Motor Speedway oval (open test)

September 1-2: Richmond Raceway (Goodyear tire test)

September 8: Charlotte Motor Speedway oval (open test

September 22-23: Texas Motor Speedway (organizational test)

September 29: Charlotte Motor Speedway oval (open test)

October 6-7: Daytona International Speedway (Goodyear tire test)

October 13: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (open test)

October 20-21: Dover International Speedway (organizational test)

October 27: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (open test)

November 2-3: Martinsville Speedway (Goodyear tire test)

November 10: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (open test)

November 17-18: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (organizational test)

November 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway oval (open test)

December 8: Charlotte Motor Speedway oval (open test)

December 15-16: Phoenix Raceway (organizational test)