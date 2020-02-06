CrowdStrike, AWS expand World Challenge official provider roles

CrowdStrike and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are ramping up their involvement with the SRO Motorsports Group, each company taking on a new “Official Provider” role for the 2020 season.

CrowdStrike rejoins SRO Motorsports as a global provider for SRO’s 12-round GT World Challenge America, continuing as official Internet and Cloud security provider not just for GTWC America but across all global GT World Challenge events.

Meanwhile, AWS has been named global title presenter of what is now “GT World Challenge Powered by AWS”. The global championship combines SRO’s continental championships in Europe, Asia and America with auto manufacturers vying for a World Championship through each marque’s customer racing teams on each continent.

AWS also becomes the official Cloud and machine learning (ML) provider of SRO’s GT World Challenge globally and multiple event sponsor.

CrowdStrike and AWS have a strategic business relationship that includes making CrowdStrike products available on the AWS Marketplace; establishing CrowdStrike as a key partner in the AWS Partner Network; and integrating CrowdStrike capabilities with core security services such as Amazon GuardDuty and AWS SecurityHub.

As businesses accelerate their move to the Cloud, the partnership between CrowdStrike and AWS will continue to drive growth opportunities and bring to market unmatched value proposition for customers looking to seamlessly protect cloud workloads.

“CrowdStrike is proud to expand our commitment to SRO and GT World Challenge Powered by AWS for the 2020 season,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike and GTWC America driver. “The business-to-business opportunities which GT World Challenge provide are valuable assets to our company: networking with high-level thought leaders and influencers that SRO America offers. We are pleased with the platform that racing provides CrowdStrike to highlight our best-in-class services to guests and competitors alike. This increased level of participation for 2020 will benefit entrants, stakeholders and fans, as well as heightening our anticipation for the coming season.”

The CrowdStrike and AWS agreements also include two GTWC event naming rights: In April, the Pirelli GT4 America Long Beach event will be presented by AWS; in August, the GTWC America Sonoma race event will be presented by CrowdStrike.

“In today’s digital climate, protecting and securing SRO globally commands the utmost priority,” said Greg Gill, president and CEO of SRO Motorsports America. “Our renewed commitment with CrowdStrike highlights our focus on that task. CrowdStrike has redefined the business-to-business experience with first-class CXO summits and expanded its integration with SRO’s GT Paddock Club, providing a highly engaging platform to entertain and expand its reach utilizing our global sports car racing community.”

In forming an expanded alliance, SRO Motorsports Group will benefit from AWS’ 175 fully featured services for storage, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), with a broad global reach.

Along with being official providers of the SRO Motorsports Group, both CrowdStrike and AWS are active as competitors in SRO America with 2020 program plans to be announced in the near future.