Sebastian Montoya joins Prema Powerteam for F4

Italian-based Prema Powerteam has announced that Sebastian Montoya, the 14-year-old son of IndyCar, F1 and IMSA star Juan Pablo Montoya, has joined its Formula 4 squad for 2020. The Colombian teen has been racing karts in the USA from the age of 8, moving up to the OK class ranks last year, and will make his race car debut contesting the full Italian F4 championship and selected races of the German ADAC-promoted F4 series.

“I am very excited to start racing cars and to have the opportunity to race F4 in 2020 with such a great team,” said Montoya. “Prema is a top team and has all the equipment and people to help me learn and grow as a driver. The competition will be tough but it is better because it will make me challenge myself on and off track.”

Montoya will join three other rookies — Brazil’s Gabriel Bortoleto, Italy’s Gabriele Mini and Sweden’s Dino Beganovic — on Prema’s F4 team.

“We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to the team, added team principal Angelo Rosin. “He is a great addition to our line-up and is already experiencing a positive transition to single seaters.

“For him, this will be a learning year but by what we have seen so far, he can quickly become a leading contender. We cannot wait to get the season started. It will be exciting to work with so many talented young drivers.”