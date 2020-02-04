Foyt confirms Bourdais, Kellett for 2020

AJ Foyt Racing confirmed Tuesday that veteran Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais and Canadian rookie Dalton Kellett (pictured left to right, above) will complete its IndyCar driver roster in 2020, alongside Tony Kanaan and Charlie Kimball, who as previously announced will contest the full season in the team’s No. 4 car.

Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan, who announced last week that this year will be his final season in the IndyCar Series, will drive the No. 14 in the five oval races, starting with the Indy 500 on May 24. Bourdais will pilot the No. 14 in four road and street course races, including the season opener in St. Petersburg. He will also compete at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Portland.

“I am such a lucky man — starting my IndyCar career driving for Paul Newman and Carl Haas, and now I get to drive for A.J. Foyt!” said Bourdais, who returns to Chevrolet power for the first time since the 2016 IndyCar season. “I am both honored and thankful for the opportunity Larry (Foyt) and his team have provided me with. Staying in the NTT IndyCar series seemed like a long shot back in November. My teammates and I will be working very hard to deliver the results this organization deserves, and I can’t wait for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to come.”

Kellett will make his IndyCar debut in the No. 14 at Circuit of The Americas on April 26. He will also compete in the Indianapolis Grand Prix, the Indy 500, both races in Detroit, Road America, Toronto, Mid-Ohio and Laguna Seca.

The 26-year-old Kellett is a graduate of the Road to Indy driver development system. He competed in the US F2000 Series, made a brief showing in Pro Mazda and then spent four years in Indy Lights, where he ranked seventh in the last two seasons. Kellett also made a foray into the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last year, claiming three class victories and one pole in the LMP2 division.

“I am honored to compete in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series with AJ Foyt Racing,” Kellett said. “This opportunity is truly a dream come true for me, dating back to my days looking up to the drivers in IndyCar back as a young go-karter. The pedigree and achievements of AJ Foyt Racing are historic in our sport, and I can’t wait to contribute to their ongoing success.

“This season, there will be plenty to learn including the exciting challenge of adapting to an all new car for me. Luckily, I am fortunate to be partnered with three series veterans in Kanaan, Kimball, and Bourdais. I’m looking forward to working with them and learning from their combined experience to grow as a driver. Thank you to the team and my partners for this opportunity. It will be an honor to represent K-Line Insulators USA at this level of the sport.”

Team president Larry Foyt believes that the multi-driver roster will help the team regain its competitive footing.

“There will be many familiar faces in the Foyt garages this season, but there will be some new faces as well,” Foyt said. “Coming off a season we were disappointed with, changes were inevitable. I believe adding a multi-time champion like Sebastien Bourdais to our team will help us as we regroup and work to regain a competitive position. Being able to retain Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan is another source of excitement and will serve to push our oval program to a place where we can fight for victories. Dalton Kellett is a young driver who is intelligent and motivated, and with the experience around him, we feel he has the potential to show great things. Altogether, the 14 car has an intriguing line-up, and I’m excited to see how it plays out.”

Both Bourdais and Kellett, along with Kimball, will participate with the team in IndyCar Open Test at COTA next Tuesday and Wednesday, February 11-12.