Sanya E-Prix postponed due to Coronavirus

“In view of the continued spread of coronavirus and after close consultation with the relevant departments of Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, Formula E — together with the FIA, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF), and regional partner Enova Holdings — have jointly decided not to race in Sanya on the scheduled date of March 21, 2020,” the series announced in a statement.

“Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its traveling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance.”

No alternative date or venue has yet been proposed by the series.

“We are working closely with our regional partner and the local authorities in Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, to continue monitoring the situation as it develops,” the statement added. “All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve.”

Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix currently remains scheduled for April 19, although the FIA acknowledged last week that it is monitoring the situation.