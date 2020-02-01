The Andretti family has released funeral service information for John Andretti, one of the most popular and versatile American race drivers of his generation. Andretti died Thursday, Jan. 30, after a long, courageous battle with colon cancer.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by Eulogy and Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville, NC.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 1 p.m., at Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral Catholic Church in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Private burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to:

Window World Cares

118 Shaver Street

North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

http://www.windowworldcares.com

Riley’s Children’s Foundation

30 S. Meridian Street, Ste 200

Indianapolis, IN 46024

https://www.rileykids.org

For full information on memorial services and ways to honor John Andretti, please visit CLICK HERE.