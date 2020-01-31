Lawrence returns to Trans Am with Peterson Racing

Two-time Trans Am Series champion Cameron Lawrence has announced his return to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Following a two-year hiatus from the series, Lawrence will join Peterson Racing for a full-season championship effort in the 3Dimensional Services Group Chevrolet Camaro.

Lawrence competed in the Trans Am Series with Miller Racing from 2012 to 2015, where he clenched two back-to-back championships, and returned in 2017 for a full-season campaign with Class Auto Motorsports. Lawrence’s lengthy history in the Trans Am Series positions him in first for all-time TA2 class wins.

“I’m excited to join Peterson Racing for a full-season championship effort in the Trans Am Series,” said Lawrence. “I’m very appreciative of Doug Peterson for this opportunity and the support of 3Dimensional Services Group as our primary sponsor for the season. Doug has assembled a strong team at Peterson Racing, combined with the support of a long-time partner, Howe Racing Enterprises, and I look forward to getting behind the wheel of our 3Dimensional Services Group Chevrolet Camaro next month at Sebring International Raceway.”

Since departing Trans Am in 2017, Lawrence has competed in select races with GT World Challenge America, Intercontinental GT Challenge, IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Michelin Pilot Challenge, and Saleen Cup. Most notably, Lawrence won the 2015 IMSA Tequila Patron Endurance Championship in the GTD class after recording two wins in the four PNAEC races, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The Trans Am Series’ season-opening event will take place at Sebring International Raceway from February 29-March 1.