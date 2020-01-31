KCMG Nissan withdraws from Bathurst

KCMG’s No. 35 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 has become an early withdrawal from this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour, following Josh Burdon’s big off during the opening practice session.

Burdon, who hit the wall on driver’s left at Reid Park, ripping the left-rear wheel off the car, has damaged the chassis. With the team having no spare car available on-site or from Hobson Motorsport — the only other team racing with Nissan this weekend — the car’s weekend has been cut short early.

“We’ve had to make the decision to retire the car, so it won’t be going any further this weekend,” said Ian Geekie, team manager of KCMG told RACER.

“The front is almost fixed. The rear did more damage than initially thought. It’s pushed in the side chassis rail and because of the construction of the car, we need to go on a proper jig to pull it straight. It’s not an easy operation and time available is not great. So we’ve got no guarantee that we’ll be able to do it in time and the second issue is that from a scrutineering and safety point of view, there would be a question mark of the integrity of the car if we did repair it.”

The team does have another car entered in this race — the No. 18 GT-R, which features Joao Paulo Lima De Oliveira, Alex Imperatori and Eduardo Liberati as part of its driver crew.

“The KCMG team tried their best to fix the car, but the damage to the chassis could not be repaired, sorry for the fans and everyone who supported us,” driver Katsumasa Chiyo wrote on twitter.

This news reduces the field to 38 cars, 32 of them GT3s ahead of qualifying and the race. It also continues the streak which dates back to the 2011 running of the race, in which there has been at least one car withdrawn from the event before the race each year.