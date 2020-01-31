Corvette C8.R for Sebring WEC

Corvette Racing will perform double-duty again at the 2020 ‘Super Sebring’ WEC-IMSA double-header in March. The team has entered a single Corvette C8.R for the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring. This means that Corvette Racing will run three cars in Florida, its No. 63 WEC entry alongside the team’s two IMSA full-season entries.

Currently no drivers are confirmed for what will be the C8.R’s second FIA WEC appearance. The C8.R is set to race for the first time in the WEC next month at Circuit of The Americas in the rescheduled Lone Star Le Mans event.

The Corvette boosts the GTE Pro entry list to seven cars for Sebring, with the C8.R set to race against factory cars from Porsche, Aston Martin and AF Corse. Elsewhere on the entry there’s a key omission, Cool Racing not featuring on the LMP2 entry.

As for drivers, the Formula E clash with the Sanya E-Prix has caused two drivers to opt to skip the Sebring race. Both are in LMP2, with Nyck de Vries (Racing Team Nederland) and Antonio Felix da Costa (Jota) to take up Formula E duty.

Da Costa’s replacement is not yet known, though Job van Uitert will once again sub for de Vries at RTN.

On the other hand, three Formula E drivers will race at the FIA WEC meeting. Toyota’s Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi as well as AF Corse’s James Calado will miss the Formula E race.

Provisional Sebring WEC entry list