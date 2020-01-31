Bathurst qualifying livestream

Qualifying sessions for the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hours.
After Mercedes proved dominant on Friday, it was Audi that topped the times in Practice 5, the final practice session at Mount Panorama (…)
Matt DiBenedetto is determined to make the most of what he views as the best opportunity he’s had in the NASCAR Cup Series. “We’ll go out (…)
Two-time Trans Am Series champion Cameron Lawrence has announced his return to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Following a (…)
Some of those who attended last week’s IMSA season opener in Daytona reported an encouraging challenge as navigating the infield by foot, (…)
NTT IndyCar Series team owner/driver Ed Carpenter says he’d welcome a chance to run Kyle Busch at the Indianapolis 500. With the two-time, (…)
Just as he was in 2002, Chad Knaus was tossed the keys to a new team by Rick Hendrick last season and told to be successful. And just like (…)
Jamie Chadwick insists she will take her time chasing a potential seat in Formula 1, despite seeing her profile raised by W Series success (…)
KCMG’s No. 35 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 has become an early withdrawal from this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour, following Josh Burdon’s big off (…)
Corvette Racing will perform double-duty again at the 2020 ‘Super Sebring’ WEC-IMSA double-header in March. The team has entered a (…)
Racing Point will become the Aston Martin works team in Formula 1 following major investment from Lawrence Stroll into the British car (…)
