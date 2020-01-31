4WP and McMillin Racing announce major Trophy-Truck sponsorship program

Building upon an already impressive rebranding effort of its massive retail off-road stores around the country, 4 Wheel Parts has announced a major new addition to its “4WP” family of racers and influencers.

Making its 2020 debut at next week’s King of the Hammers event in Lucerne Valley, Calif., the two McMillin Racing Trophy-Trucks of brothers Dan and Luke McMillin will carry “4WP” branding as title sponsor via a multi-year deal. Part of the iconic “Big Blue M” McMillin family of racers, Dan and Luke will compete in the 2020 SCORE Baja races and other high-profile off-road event, including the KOH “T-1” Invitational sponsored by Monster Energy and Toyo Tires.

Luke McMillin will return in the No. 83 Racer-built Trophy-Truck he drove to victory in last year’s inaugural event, while Dan McMillin will debut his all-new No. 17 Mason Motorsports-built all-wheel-drive truck, dubbed one of the world’s most elite Trophy-Truck platforms.

“In 2019 we built one of the strongest teams of racers and influencers to champion our brand across the nation,” stated 4Wheel Parts president and CEO Craig Scanlon. “Adding Dan and Luke McMillin only strengthens the program. Their deep family history in the off-road racing world, along with their highly respected values and professionalism is greatly admired. They are two of the best off-road racers in the sport today with a program that is considered the best-of-the-best. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Luke and Dan to the 4WP family.”

The McMillin Racing family roots track all the way back to 1976 when family patriarch Corky McMillin, Dan and Luke’s grandfather, along with their father Mark McMillin (a five-time Baja Baja 1000) winner competed in their first Baja race. Together with Mark’s brother Scott and his son Andy, the McMillins have would win his first Baja 1000 three years later at the 1979 Baja 1000. The winning has continued on for the better part of 4 decades now with Dan & Luke McMillin carrying the torch alongside cousin Andy McMillin, all competing in the sport’s elite Trophy Truck class.

“To say we are fired up to have 4WP as title sponsor of the No. 17 and No. 83 trucks would be an understatement. To have such a large and respected brand supporting our efforts is not only rewarding but also motivating,” explained Dan McMillin. “We are both looking forward to representing 4WP at the highest of levels while remaining equally as excited to debut the all-new No. 17 Mason Motorsports all-wheel-drive truck in such a unique and cool way. It’s important for us to believe in every brand we represent as every company we align with directly reflects who we are as professionals. 2020 is a big year for McMillin Racing.”

The 4WP effort at next week’s King of the Hammers events also includes 2019 winners Jason Scherer (Ultra4 Class 4400) and Mitch Guthrie Jr. (Ultra4 UTV).