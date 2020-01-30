New members join Monterey Reunion Selection Committee

The experience level of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Selection Committee has grown to an unprecedented level with the event’s announcement of five new members.

The 12-person committee is charged with researching and evaluating all RMMR entry requests to ensure that every car meets the highest level of provenance, authenticity and period correctness in order to be accepted for the Reunion’s Aug. 13-16 races.

The five new members are:

Scott George : Curator for Miles Collier Collections; vice president of the Revs Institute, where he oversees the care, preservation and restoration of some of the world’s most historically important automobiles and race cars.

: Curator for Miles Collier Collections; vice president of the Revs Institute, where he oversees the care, preservation and restoration of some of the world’s most historically important automobiles and race cars. Patrick Long : Longtime factory Porsche race car driver; winner at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring; regular at the Rolex Reunion across multiple classes. Also served on the last two Porsche Rennsport Reunion selection committees.

: Longtime factory Porsche race car driver; winner at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring; regular at the Rolex Reunion across multiple classes. Also served on the last two Porsche Rennsport Reunion selection committees. Chris MacAllister : A competitor in the Historic/Reunion event since the early 1990s; races internationally in historic Formula 1; served as a group steward at Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunions; on the Board of Directors of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

: A competitor in the Historic/Reunion event since the early 1990s; races internationally in historic Formula 1; served as a group steward at Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunions; on the Board of Directors of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Mark Osborne : A frequent racer at Monterey and Goodwood; Global Director of Motorsport for Bonhams, where he oversees vetting each car’s heritage.

: A frequent racer at Monterey and Goodwood; Global Director of Motorsport for Bonhams, where he oversees vetting each car’s heritage. Darius Sadeghi: Responsible for Selection Committee oversight; advocate for ensuring authenticity and correctness of each entered race car.

They will be joined by returning committee member Bruce Canepa, as well as existing members Paul Duchene, John Lamm, Andy Prill, Murray Smith, Cris Vandagriff and Bill Warner.