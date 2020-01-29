The Week In IndyCar, Jan 29, with Ed Carpenter

Veteran team owner and driver Ed Carpenter makes his first visit to The Week In IndyCar show to share thoughts on the new lineup with Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay, the sale of IMS and IndyCar to Roger Penske, interest in running NASCAR champion Kyle Busch at the Indy 500, keeping a low public profile, racing at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and more from listener-driven Q&A submitted via social media.