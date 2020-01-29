Championship Off-Road names Frank DeAngelo series director

After recently naming off-road racing veteran Bill Savage as the Championship Off-Road tech director, the upstart Championship Off-Road series (owned by ISOC) has announced the hiring of Frank DeAngelo as the new series director.

“Off-road racing needs top-tier leadership to grow, and the one name that kept popping up on everyone’s list to help us achieve that was Frank DeAngelo’s,” said ISOC President Carl Schubitzke. “His knowledge in building significant relationships is invaluable to Champ Off-Road, and he will make an immediate impact will be key to our series success both now and in the future.”

A 2013 inductee into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, DeAngelo has spent the past 41 years in motorsports, with his main areas of responsibilities tied to the off-road industry. DeAngelo spent 10 years working directly for BFGoodrich before starting and managing his own motorsports marketing firm for a decade. For past 21 years he has been the executive director of motorsports and client services for Jackson Motorsports Group, based in Greenville, South Carolina.

DeAngelo is also an accomplished off-road racer, picking up two class wins at the Baja 1000 and three Vegas to Reno class victories.

“I am excited to join the ISOC management group and help lead their new Championship Off Road series venture,” said DeAngelo. “We have a solid opportunity to reset the course of off-road racing in the Midwest with goals of building a national footprint in the near future. I have watched ISOC turn Snocross into a marketable and entertaining national sport, and to be asked by them to do the same for Championship Off Road is exciting because we are not starting from ground zero. We have the infrastructure and staff needed to bring a level of professionalism to closed course off-road racing in 2020 that I’m confident will be welcomed by partners, racers, spectators and our group of outstanding and well-established venues.”