Newey lands late entry for Bathurst 12 Hour

Harrison Newey is the latest driver to be announced for this weekend’s IGTC-season opening Bathurst 12 Hour. The 21-year-old Briton, fresh from winning the Rolex 24 Hours’ LMP2 class with DragonSpeed, will race in Australia for the first time in a Nineteen Corp Mercedes AMG GT4.

Newey becomes the 24th driver confirmed on the Bathurst 12 Hour entry to have also took part in the Rolex 24 last weekend, which is a record number of drivers competing in both endurance classics.

“First time to Oz, pretty excited for that element,” said Newey, who is the son of renowned F1 designer Adrian Newey. “It’s a long, long way from Daytona, especially as I wasn’t expecting the call-up, but it’s going to be really cool. Bathurst is one of the best tracks in the world, so yeah it’s going to be awesome.

“Doing two of the biggest endurance races in the world in the space of a week is pretty darn cool as well. I won Daytona; now I need to go and win Bathurst, so let’s see how it goes.

“I’ve not driven the Merc before. I did a GT4 race, in a Ford Mustang, at Silverstone last year and that was enjoyable. I love racing and it’s a brand-new track for me so I’m hugely excited.”

Newey also hopes that his performance in Daytona will lead to other drives in IMSA. He’s keen to come back for more after such a hugely successful debut in the WeatherTech Championship.

“To win what is my first race in America, at Daytona, is absolutely fantastic,” he added. “We came here with that ambition, knew it would be hard, but did it in dominant style. It was a great start to 2020 for me. I hope it leads to more drives in IMSA.”

Six of the 24 drivers that are doing the double won their class at the Rolex 24. In addition to Newey, Scott Dixon and Renger van Der Zande, who won overall with Wayne Taylor Racing, will drive for R-Motorsport and JAS respectively, while Chaz Mostert and Augusto Farfus, who took the GTLM honors with BMW Team RLL, will drive in the lone (Walkenhorst) BMW M6 GT3 entered.

This year’s Bathurst 12 Hour entry list, which was finalized during Rolex 24 race week, features 39 cars, 33 of which are GT3 cars, across 11 manufacturers. Newey will compete in the two-car GT4 field, with the remaining four entries taken up by MARC IIs from Australian manufacturer MARC Cars.

In among the driving talent are nine former winners of the 12 hour, as well as local Supercars heroes, Le Mans winners, Nurburgring 24 Hours winners, Spa 24 Hours winners and previous victors of IMSA’s Daytona 24 and Sebring 12 Hours.

Bathurst 12 Hour entry list