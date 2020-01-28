Nemechek secures CITGARD sponsorship for five-race Cup schedule

CITGARD will sponsor John Hunter Nemechek in the Daytona 500 and four other NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

The CITGO Petroleum Corporation is returning to Front Row Motorsports following a three-race partnership last season, expanding on their first foray together at Darlington in 2018.

In addition to Daytona on Feb. 16, the red and white CITGARD colors will be on the car at New Hampshire in July; Michigan in August; Bristol in September; and the Charlotte Roval in October.

CITGARD will serve as an associate sponsor throughout the season.

“CITGO Petroleum is an iconic brand in NASCAR,” said Nemechek. “Growing up in NASCAR, everyone knows the colors of CITGO and the past two seasons the CITGARD brand has brought the company back into the sport with FRM. It’s awesome to join their team and carry on their tradition and wining history. I can’t wait to represent CITGARD in the Daytona 500. There is no better race to start this relationship.”

Nemechek will be competing for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

“Our customers are NASCAR fans and have showed their support since our return to NASCAR with Front Row Motorsports over the past two seasons,” said Brian Paulson, general manager, lubricants, CITGO Petroleum Corporation. “We are expanding our relationship in 2020 and including the sport’s biggest day, the Daytona 500. We will be there with John Hunter Nemechek, who is a proven winner in every series he’s competed in coming up to the Cup Series. We’re looking forward to another successful season.”