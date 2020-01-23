Taylor Acura tops second practice

Ricky Taylor continued Acura Team Penske’s fast start to the 2020 IMSA Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in Practice 2, setting a 1m34.904s in the session to go two tenths clear of the field with his No. 7 entry. The No. 6, which topped FP1, didn’t set a competitive lap in a session which saw the pair of Penske Acuras only managing a handful of laps apiece.

Second in the times on this occasion was the No. 77 Mazda once again, Oliver Jarvis setting the best time, a 1m35.119s. The No. 55 sister car made it two Mazda RT24-Ps in the top three after Harry Tincknell’s best effort.

The fastest Cadillac ended up fourth, that was the No. 10 from defending Rolex 24 race winner Wayne Taylor Racing, which was half a second off.

In LMP2, Ben Hanley set the pace in DragonSpeed’s No. 81 ORECA, his 1m37.418s just under a second quicker than the No. 8 Starworks example which ran fastest earlier in the day.

GTLM was once again paced by the two Porsches, the No. 912 again the quickest of the bunch with a 1m42.508s from Laurens Vanthoor. The No. 911 ended up second ahead of the two Corvette C8.Rs, which for the second session on the trot made it a 1-2-3-4 for the IMSA GTLM debuting cars which all lapped within a second of one another.

The two RLL BMWs and the Risi Ferrari were both over a second off.

BMW did however enjoy a better time with customer team Turner Motorsports in GTD, the No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 topping the class times with a 1m45.921s. The No. 9 Pfaff Porsche slotted in second with the No. 11 Grasser Lamborghini third.

Related 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona resource guide

After Practice 1 was held in tricky, wet conditions, the track dried out for the second session, allowing the teams to get some dry laps in before qualifying later this afternoon.

There were no notable incidents on this occasion, though the No. 11 Grasser Lamborghini and No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin will both be forced to join the qualifying session five minutes late after they were found guilty of heading out to the circuit after the session had finished.

UPDATED: Meanwhile, the No. AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 of Kyle Busch, Jack Hawksworth, Parker Chase and Michael De Quesada made a precautionary engine change (pictured below), which will force it to miss the qualifying session.

The team discovered a drop in oil pressure during Practice 2 and opted to bring it into the garage for precautionary engine change. A spokesperson from Lexus told RACER that the team now aims to get the car out for Night Practice tonight.

UP NEXT: Qualifying begins with GTD at 4:15 p.m. ET

RESULTS