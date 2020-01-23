Coyne, Vasser Sullivan confirm Ferrucci

Dale Coyne, Jimmy Vasser, and James “Sulli” Sullivan confirmed Thursday today that Santino Ferrucci will drive the No. 18 Team SealMaster entry, co-entered by Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser-Sullivan Racing for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. The car will carry primary sponsorship support from SealMaster Pavement Products and be entered as the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda.

In his first full IndyCar season, Ferrucci, 21, a native of Woodbury, Connecticut, was a rookie sensation with Coyne, highlighted by his making up 16 positions to finish seventh in the 2019 Indianapolis 500, where he claimed “Rookie of the Year” honors. The European single-seater ladder series veteran went on to complete the third most laps of any driver in the IndyCar Series and finished fourth among all drivers on ovals.

“I’m extremely honored that Dale, Jimmy, and Sulli have put their faith in me to carry this program forward,” said Ferrucci, who replaces Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 while newcomer Alex Palou takes over Ferrucci’s former seat. “The SealMaster car has had a lot of success in the past two seasons. I’m eager to move into the No. 18 car and get spring training started. I also want to say a big thank you to SealMaster for believing in me, and I’m beyond excited to represent them on the biggest stage.”

“We’re very happy to have Santino back with us for the 2020 season,” said team co-owner Dale Coyne. “He had a very good rookie season and he was absolutely stellar on the ovals. We look forward to him building on that this year. I think he surprised a lot of people in 2019 and he has the potential to do even better in his sophomore year as he now moves to the No. 18 car.”

James “Sulli” Sullivan, Team co-owner Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan, added: “What a big moment for DCVS and the program as we begin our next chapter. This new crop of young fast IndyCar racers is no joke, and we’re energized to have Ferrucci leading our charge in the SealMaster machine. I expect you’ll see some big moments from us in 2020.”