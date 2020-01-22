Kimball confirmed for full season with Foyt

Charlie Kimball will drive A.J. Foyt Racing’s No.4 Chevrolet for the full 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The team confirmed Kimball’s long-expected arrival on Wednesday, with the veteran bringing backing from long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk.

“I’m excited and honored to join AJ Foyt Racing and be a part of a team that has such deep roots in history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar,” said Kimball, whose car will carry full Novo Nordisk colors at six of the 17 races, including the curtain-raiser at St Petersburg and the Indy 500.

“Continuing the partnership with Novo Nordisk is also special since they have been an integral part of my career since I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. I’m more motivated than ever to work with the team to succeed at every IndyCar race in 2020. Thank you to AJ Foyt Racing, Novo Nordisk and our other partners for this opportunity.”

The deal marks a return to full-time racing for Kimball, who ran a seven-race program last year with Carlin.

Foyt team president Larry Foyt said that Kimball’s experience will be an asset to the team.

“Charlie brings a great deal of experience and skill to the team,” Foyt said. “He is motivated to show what he can do behind the wheel, and his recent experience of helping develop cars will be beneficial as we work to get the 4 car moving up the grid.”

Although the plans for the No. 14 Chevy remain unconfirmed, Tony Kanaan is expected to play a role in what would be his third season driving for the team. Former Dale Coyne racing driver Sebastien Bourdais, and rookie Dalton Kellett, are likely to spend time in the car as well.