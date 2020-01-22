2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona resource guide

It’s time to launch the seventh season of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway where 38 cars are preparing to earn overall and class honors at the 58th Rolex 24 at Daytona.

RACER will be on the ground starting Wednesday morning, and be sure to follow RACER and Chris Medland for regular updates on Twitter, and RACER.com for photos, videos, session reports and feature stories.

WEATHERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, January 23 (all times Eastern)

10:05 — 11:05 a.m., Free Practice 1

12:45—2:15 p.m., Free Practice 2

4:15—5:20 p.m., Qualifying

7:15–8:45 p.m., Free Practice 3

Friday, January 24

9:50—10:50 a.m., Free Practice 4

Saturday, January 25

1:35 p.m., Race Start- WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Round 1 (24 Hours)

Sunday, January 26

1:35 p.m., Race End

