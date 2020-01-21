Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list finalized

The final pre-race entry list for this week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona has been published featuring an anticipated withdrawal and driver roster adjustment.

As RACER wrote on Saturday, the No. 2 Rick Ware Racing Riley/Multimatic Mk 30 LMP2 entry was not expected to return after suffering a heavy crash at the Roar Before The 24 with James Davison on board.

In the revised entry list, the No. 2 has been removed, leaving IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with 38 cars to take the start on Saturday. Eight DPi, five LMP2, seven GT Le Mans, and 18 GT Daytona entries are scheduled to contest the opening round of the season.

With RWR’s withdrawal, two of its drivers have found a new home for the Saturday-through-Sunday race. Sports car regular Mark Kvamme, and Sunoco Challenge winner Johnathan Hoggard, will strap into the No. 47 Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3. The duo will share the V10-powered car with Eric Lux and Brandon Gdovic.

Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list