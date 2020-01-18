BoP tweaks for Rolex 24 revealed

The Balance of Performance adjustments to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field have been released for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, and a limited number of technical changes have been made to the cars in its four classes. All modifications are based on the trial BoP settings used at the recent Roar Before The 24 test.

In DPi, Acura and Cadillac have performance-related adjustments to make, with the Acuras losing power, the Cadillacs losing weight, and Mazda being untouched in both regards.

Acura ARX-05: Turbo boost reduction from 6000 to its 7050 rpm redline, +1.0 liters fuel capacity, up to 79.0L

Cadillac DPi-V.R: -10 kilos, down to 940 kg minimum weight, +2.0L fuel capacity, up to 75.0L.

Mazda RT24-P: +2.0L fuel capacity, up to 82.0L.

In LMP2, only the returning Riley/Multimatic Mk 30 chassis has been handed performance adjustments. Those aerodynamic BoP changes, however, are not expected to be necessary as the Rick Ware Racing-entered car was heavily damaged during the recent Roar Before The 24 test. As a result, the RWR Mk 30 would be a surprise appearance at the Rolex 24.

In GT Le Mans, three of the four models have received BoP adjustments, with Corvette’s new C8.R gaining power, Ferrari’s 488 GTE losing power and top speed, and Porsche’s new 911 RSR gaining weight.

BMW M8 GTE: No changes

Corvette C8.R: +0.3mm air restrictor (increased flow) to 44.3mm total, and +5.0L fuel capacity, up to 94.0L.

Ferrari 488 GTE: Turbo boost reduction from 2000 to its 7000 rpm redline, +4.0 degree increase in rear wing angle (more downforce), -1L fuel capacity, down to 87.0L.

Porsche 911 RSR GTE: +10kg, up to 1280kg minimum weight, and +7.0L fuel capacity, up to 97.0L.

IMSA’s pro-am GT Daytona class has the greatest number of BoP alterations, with Acura’s NSX GT3 facing a stiff hike in weight and modest forfeiture of power. Audi’s R8 LMS GT3 gets a weight break, the sole BMW M6 GT3 loses a healthy amount of power, Ferrari’s 488 GT3 also surrenders power but to a lesser degree, and Lamborghini’s Huracan GT3 will give up some top speed.