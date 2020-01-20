IndyCar to continue with Friday 'warm-ups' in 2020

The NTT IndyCar Series will continue its practice of moving its pre-race warmup sessions to Fridays based upon the start time for some road and street course races.

For the IndyCar races where early afternoon starts are planned and limited time is available prior to that start, drivers and their pit crews will make use of a 30-minute session tacked onto the end of Friday’s final practice session where pit stop practice is conducted.

For the events where mid-to-late afternoon starts are in position, and a large number of support races won’t fill the schedule ahead of the IndyCar race, the series will use that time to hold a tradition warmup session in the hours leading up to the green flag.

At present, the events with dedicated Sunday pre-race warmups include St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach, Circuit of The Americas, the IMS road course, and Toronto.