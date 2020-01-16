Up more than 30% in 2019 SCCA U.S. Majors participation, GT3 Challenge presented by MPI getting results.

The headline could be that Mazda drove up participation in GT3 racing, but that wouldn’t be accurate. It could be that MPI, Hoosier Racing Tire, Penske Racing Shocks and AiM Sports did so; they were instrumental, but, still, this would be incomplete. The truth is the community came together. These industry leaders and the racers. Rob Warkocki (2x SCCA National Champ), Stacy Wilson (SCCA National Champ), Jeff Dernehl (SCCA National Champ & GT3 Challenge champ, pictured above), Collin Jackson (call him Mr. GT-3 as he is nearly unbeatable), Taz Harvey (pro racer, 2x Runoffs podium finisher and Mazda dealer), Michael Lewis (2x Le Mans racer & 8x SCCA National Champ), Paul Young (2x SCCA Runoffs podium finisher and funniest man in the paddock), Adam Janosek (new to GT-3 in 2019), Joe Kristensen (SCCA GT3 National Champ), John Mills (factotum), Ray Stephenson (Mazda RX-7), Sam Moore (Nissan), Mike Henderson (3x SCCA Runoffs podium finisher), and others.

These racers are based throughout the U.S. and Canada, span a variety of makes (Mazda, Nissan, Honda, Volvo, Porsche and others). And when the racers combined effort with the manufacturers, everyone benefited. It is as Helen Keller said: “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”