Andy and Sebastian Priaulx teaming up at Multimatic

Multimatic Motorsports has concluded a multi-year agreement with the father and son driving duo of Andy and Sebastian Priaulx.

Triple World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx has taken on a new role at Multimatic Motorsports that the company says “will encompass a range of responsibilities.” In addition to driving, the elder Priaulx will also take on an advisory role within the business, working on various racing projects.

Sebastian Priaulx made his debut with Multimatic in the 2019 British GT Championship and also competed in IMSA, winning in a Multimatic Ford Mustang GT4 at Petit Le Mans, despite never competing at Road Atlanta before. He was on the pace in testing at Daytona earlier this month in preparation for the season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race. The full 2020 race programs for the Priaulxs will be announced at a later date.

“Andy and Seb are second and third generation Priaulx racers, so high octane petrol flows through that family’s veins,” said Multimatic Chief Technical Officer Larry Holt. “Sebastian blew us, and everybody else, away last year in British GT and so we are committed to developing his talent this coming year by running him at North American circuits in the GT4 Mustang. We will also be testing him in some higher-performance machinery.

“Andy was a hero of the Ford GT race program and has the development skills and speed to make a significant contribution to the many programs that Multimatic has underway and ultimately continue to add to our win tally. Additionally, he is helping coordinate some of our customer activities, as well as act as a ‘Hockey Dad’ to his offspring…..the last thing, not at my request!”

Seb Priaulx said: “This is a career defining moment for me and I want to thank Larry Holt and Multimatic for making this possible. This now gives me the foundation to focus on developing my skills and knowledge and working my way up the motorsport ladder and Multimatic is the best place for me to do this. I am so motivated and excited about what the future might bring.”

Of his new role at Multimatic, Andy Priaulx said: “When I joined Multimatic for the WEC program in 2016 I was simply blown away with the Ford GT, the engineering, design and skills of the people behind the project. That program sadly came to an end in 2019 but I’m delighted that I have been able to secure my long-term future with Multimatic, not only from a driving perspective but also to have the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience in other ways outside of the car. I have to say a massive thank you to Larry for his faith in me and now also my son. Larry develops and nurtures talent and has given us an opportunity that is beyond our dreams!”