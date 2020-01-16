An afternoon of motorsport fun during Arizona Auction Week

Arizona Auction Week is in full swing. With eight auctions around the valley, there is plenty to see and do for visiting (and native) automotive aficionados. However, with all of the auctions around, talk can start to center around terms like “value” and “investment.”

That is all well and fine, but the folks at Hagerty decided the week needed a little play time as well in the form of their 2020 Motorsports Celebration. It’s a chance for attendees to reconnect with their automotive senses — speed, sound, and yes, smell.

On hand was sports car legend, Porsche factory driver and self-proclaimed “little car show co-founder,” Patrick Long. Not only was Long around to mingle a bit and chat with people, but he also gave spirited ride-alongs aound the Bondurant School course in a Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport.

There was also a great showing of prewar cars that piqued the interest of many attendees as they came in for a closer look. Brian Blain spoke about his Nationals, answered questions, and gave rides to anyone daring enough to jump into the mechanic’s seat. National was a luxury car that had a glorious, but relatively short-lived competition career from 1910-1913.