The Week In IndyCar, Jan 15, with Mike Hull

Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull makes his return to The Week In IndyCar to field listener questions submitted via social media on the team’s expansion to three cars with Marcus Ericsson, the changes to CGR’s engineering structure, the fate of the Ford GTs it ran from 2016-2019, his favorite airline, aeroscreens, Formula E, and a variety of other topics.
