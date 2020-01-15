Telitz lands AIM Vasser Sullivan seat for Rolex 24

Aaron Telitz will suit up in AIM Vasser Sullivan’s No.12 AVS Lexus RC F GT3 at the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Telitz will share the No.12 with Townsend Bell, Frankie Montecalvo and Shane van Gisbergen, with Jack Hawksworth, Parker Chase, Kyle Busch and Michael De Quesada to campaign the sister No.14 entry. The Wisconsin native made the transition from open-wheelers to sports cars with AVS last year and drove for the team in all four of the IMSA endurance rounds, including a second place at the Rolex.

“Coming from open-wheel racing to sports cars last year, I didn’t know what to expect,” said Telitz.

“However, I had a great time working with all my teammates, and to finish second in our first Rolex 24 was awesome. I’m honored that Jimmy Vasser, Sulli (James Sullivan) and Andrew Bordin made it possible for me to come back for a second time. I think we have a great driver line up with Townsend (Bell), Frankie (Montecalvo) and Shane (Van Gisbergen) and I am looking forward to, hopefully, having another good race in this year’s Rolex 24.”