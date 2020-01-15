Masters USA unveils 2020 schedule

Masters Historic Racing USA will again bring two grids to North American vintage race events — Masters Historic Formula One USA and Masters Endurance Legends USA — on four rounds of its seven-round 2020 calendar.

Both Masters Historic Formula One USA and Masters Endurance Legends USA will be part of the May 28-31 Sonoma Speed Festival at Sonoma Raceway and the July 23-26 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman at Road America.

Those traditional venues will be joined on the U.S. schedule by a new vintage event July 10-12 at Watkins Glen International during the Finger Lakes Wine Festival.

After a brief summer break, both grids will then join the Sept. 24-27 HSR Atlanta Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta before Masters Historic Formula One goes solo to finish its season at the Oct. 9-11 Barber Vintage Festival at Barber Motorsports Park. The Historic Formula One cars have been invited to provide some four-wheel entertainment at Barber’s vintage motorcycle festival — a first for Masters and perhaps a format to watch for in the future.

