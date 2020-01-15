Earnhardt Jr confirms Homestead Xfinity run

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team have confirmed that the 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver will make another one-off return behind the wheel this year, competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21. Like his Xfinity start last year at Darlington (pictured), Earnhardt’s No. 8 Chevrolet will be backed by Hellmann’s, extending the partnership between Hellman’s parent company Unilever and JRM into a 12th season. JRM will also carry Unilever sponsorship in five 2020 races with its No. 7 team and driver Justin Allgaier.

“In our sport, partnerships are everything,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager. “We don’t throw the words ‘cornerstone partner’ around a lot, but when we do, Unilever exemplifies its meaning.”

The history between Unilever and JRM began in 2009, when Earnhardt Jr. raced a Hellmann’s-sponsored Chevrolet in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway. It was the first of more than 110 races in which Unilever’s huge collection of brands would grace the hood and quarterpanels of JRM’s racing cars.

Last August, Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington, run just a couple of weeks after narrowly escaping from a crash in his private plane.