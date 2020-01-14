Ericsson lands Huski backing for 2020 IndyCar season

New Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson will rely on sponsorship from his native land as Huski Chocolate will adorn the No. 8 Honda in 2020.

The Swedish driver will carry primary sponsorship from the Swedish confectioner at all 17 rounds as the 29-year-old embarks on his second NTT IndyCar Series season.

“The Huski partnership is great news for CGR and the No. 8 team, and completes our lineup several months in advance of the 2020 season, said CGR COO Doug Durchart. “We’re looking forward to having Huski Chocolate join the team and helping them build their brand in the United States.”

The relationship between CGR and Huski Chocolate will be overseen by former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Stanton Barrett, the CEO of Huski Chocolate Americas.

“This partnership is a great fit for our entire company,” Barrett said. “We have watched Marcus in Formula 1 and last year’s transition into IndyCar. Marcus has great potential and now he can capitalize on his talents by teaming up with Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar. This partnership with my friend Chip and CGR, a 12-time IndyCar champion team, is a critical and valuable platform to reach a strong racing fan base in North and South America.

“As Huski Chocolate continues expanding into important markets for our B2B and B2C products, CGR and Marcus will continue to pave the way for success on and off the track for Huski Chocolate. We can’t wait to get the season started in St. Petersburg with the Huski Chocolate Honda on the grid.”