Front Row Motorsports adds Truck program for Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports has announced an expansion into the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series beginning this season.

Todd Gilliland, 19, will be the team’s full-time driver in the No. 38 Ford, with Jon Leonard to serve as the team’s crew chief. Leonard was an interim crew chief at Leavine Family Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, and spent last year working as an engineer at Richard Childress Racing.

Front Row will have an alliance with DGR-Crosley, a team co-owned by Gilliland’s father and NASCAR veteran, as well as a former Front Row driver, David Gilliland.

“I’m really looking forward to racing an F-150 in the Truck Series this year with Front Row Motorsports as part of the Ford family,” said Gilliland.

“I’ve been around Bob Jenkins and the whole Front Row crew for a long time growing up with my dad racing for them. The talent that they’ve brought in for my program is really exciting. I know or have worked with almost every person that’s on my team this year at some point in my career. That helps tremendously in building relationships and trust with each other.”

Todd will be the third member of his family to race with the No.38, which he said makes the deal all the more special.

“Car numbers are important to a driver because they are essentially your identity when you’re on track,” he said. “It’s cool to think about a Gilliland being back in the No. 38, and I’m really proud to be able to drive the same number that my dad and grandpa did.”

Gilliland moves to Front Row after two full seasons running for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He finished 10th in points in 2018 and was 11th last season, a year in which he earned his first career win at Martinsville Speedway. Gilliland has 48 career starts in the Truck Series with 26 top-10 finishes.

This will be the first time Front Row has fielded a Truck Series effort.

“We’re all very excited for this expansion,” said owner Bob Jenkins. “I’ve watched Todd grow up in this sport and have seen the talent he brings firsthand. Not only does he come from a racing family, but he’s got the natural ability of a winning driver. I’m confident that having him drive in our debut season will be a great success.”