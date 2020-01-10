Tom Long: Coaching opportunities

Recently, I talked about the variety of coaching opportunities that I get to be involved with, and this week is yet another facet of that. I enjoyed the chance to coach a group of individuals who had booked some driving time at the BMW Performance Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

Most of the participants were racers themselves looking to have some fun while also brushing up on their skillsets. This facility offers a fantastic opportunity for just that because they have a very well-irrigated, polished skid pad for car control practice. Any racer can always get more experience with wet driving and car control, and some drivers find it very humbling when they discover how difficult it really is. At the same time, though, it’s also very rewarding because it increases a driver’s abilities and confidence when they return to the racetrack…