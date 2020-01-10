Ragan returns for Daytona 500

David Ragan will run at least one NASCAR Cup Series race this season after retiring from full-time competition at the end of last year.

Friday afternoon Ragan, 34, posted on his official Twitter page that he will pilot the No. 36 Ford Mustang in the Daytona 500 on February 16. Select Blinds and Speedy Cash will be the sponsors on the car, which will be fielded by Rick Ware Racing through a partnership with Front Row Motorsports.

Ragan will have a guaranteed spot in the Daytona 500 as the car will have a Rick Ware charter. However, Front Row will be supporting the car’s preparation.

Ragan had two tenures at Front Row. The two-time Cup Series winner drove for Bob Jenkins from 2012-14 and then returned to the organization in 2017.

Last August, the veteran announced he would be retiring from full-time competition after 13 seasons in the Cup Series. Ragan has been very open about wanting to spend more time with his wife and two young daughters while also looking at races — NASCAR and otherwise — that he could enter.

Both of Ragan’s victories came on at the superspeedway events — the July 2011 race at Daytona and in 2013 at Talladega. In the Daytona 500, Ragan has a career-best finish of fifth in 13 starts.