SVRA Mazda Miata Heritage Cup to grow in 2020

After a successful launch in 2017 that saw steadily growing fields of 1990-1997 NA Miatas, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) Mazda Miata Heritage Cup will welcome 1999-2005 NB Miatas, creating a second podium, beginning in 2020. And there is one more special opportunity – SVRA is going to waive the entry fee for one marquee event to be held at Road America May 14-17.

“No company has done more for grassroots racing than Mazda, and I am very excited for their support to continue and grow our Mazda Miata Heritage Cup,” commented SVRA’s President and CEO Tony Parella. “The racing has been very competitive, and the drivers have really embraced the no-contact, SVRA philosophy. It’s clear the drivers view racing with us as a unique motorsport experience.”

“We are fortunate for the partnership with SVRA, said David Cook, Business Development Manager of Motorsports for Mazda North American Operations. “Both organizations pride themselves on providing a unique and special customer experience. Growing our relationship with SVRA goes way beyond increasing the racing opportunities for our customers; it provides them with a fun racing experience surrounded by both amazing people and cars.”

2020 Mazda Miata Heritage Cup Tentative Schedule:

– Roebling Road, February 14-16

– Road Atlanta, March 26-29

– Road America, May 14-17 Note: Free featured Marquee program for Miata

– Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, June 25-28

– VIRginia International Raceway, September 24-27

– Savannah Speed Classic, Grand Prize of America

– Circuit of the Americas, November 5-8 note: Spec MX-5 only

With the anticipated large fields, drivers new to SVRA will be reminded that to protect the safe, fair and fun experience, SVRA officials take a zero-tolerance approach to avoidable contact. And this is part of why the experience has been so enjoyable for so many racers, helping to make SVRA the largest vintage racing organization in the United States. Mazda offers SVRA Mazda Miata Heritage Cup drivers contingency awards, which can be found at the Mazda Motorsports website.