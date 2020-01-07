The Good Ride reprises Tanks for Troops silent auction

Motocross legend turned off-road carer Carey Hart’s charity The Good Ride has announced the return of its Tanks for Charity auction.

Hosted in conjunction with Big B, Indian Motorcycles and Fox Racing, the auction features custom-painted Indian Motorcycle FTR 1200 tank covers to raise funds for the Infinite Hero Foundation, which offers wide-ranging support to military personnel and veterans, and their families.

Bidding goes live on Thursday, January 9th, and will close at 9pm on January 16th. With 24 Indian Motorcycle tank covers designed by various artists, these works of art range in style from tattoo and motorsport to fine art and military-inspired pieces. Among the artists participating is Hart’s eight-year-old daughter Willow, who designed her own Indian tank cover with bright colors, creative designs and every child’s favorite… the poop emoji.

Click here to view and bid on the painted tank covers.