Dreyer & Reinbold expands IndyCar program for 2020

It’s not full-time yet, but Dennis Reinbold’s team is expanding its horizons for 2020.

The longtime IndyCar owner from Indianapolis confirmed to RACER.com that Dreyer & Reinhold will be competing in at least four races this season.

“We’re going to run St. Pete and Toronto to go with both races at Indianapolis,” said Reinbold on Tuesday. “It’s baby steps, a little at a time, and our goal is still to get to full-time status, but with WIX help we’re able to go in the right direction.

“We’re going to test at Sebring next week because we have to try and get up to speed on street courses, and I think we’ve got a good plan in place. Jay Frye was good enough to get us an aeroscreen so we could go to Florida, and I’m excited to see where we’re at.”

D&R Racing have been Indy 500-only participants the past six years – five with Sage Karam and one with Townsend Bell – and added an extra car for J.R. Hildebrand in 2018 and 2019.

“Sage will be back, and we’re working on J.R.,” said Reinbold. “We’re also working on the rally car side of things, and that enables us to keep everyone on board year-around. We’ve got 10 full-timers and that helps with our continuity and progress.”

Located in Charlotte, WIX Filters started with D&R back in 2011 with Paul Tracy, and its black and yellow paint scheme has become identifiable with Karam.