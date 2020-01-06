Pla and Mazda qualify first, set unofficial Daytona course record

Pla takes pole position in Sunday’s qualifying at Roar Before the 24

Olivier Pla and the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P set the standard for the Daytona Prototype international field in Sunday’s qualifying session at the Roar Before the 24, the annual preseason test held at Daytona International Speedway for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Pla drove the Arctic White Mazda RT24-P to a time of 1:33.324 (137.321 MPH), which is an all-time but unofficial course record. The time was faster than the official Daytona International Speedway course record of 1:33.865, set by his teammate Oliver Jarvis in the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P in qualifying for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

His teammate, Jonathan Bomarito, qualified the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P in fifth position with a time of 1:33.660. The two Mazda RT24-Ps combined to lead six of the eight sessions of the weekend.

The team will return for the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 22-26.

Read the full story at MazdaMotorsports.com.