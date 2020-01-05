WTR Cadillac closes Roar on top, fastest in final practice session

Wayne Taylor Racing closed the seventh and final WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session at the Roar Before The 24 on top with its Cadillac DPi-V.R. The defending Rolex 24 At Daytona winners pushed the No. 10 Cadillac with Kamui Kobayashi onboard to a best lap of 1m34.533s Sunday afternoon, as a reduced field of 28 cars (several entrants opting to cut the event short and head back to their bases) completed the last test outing ahead of the January 24-26 IMSA season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The Japanese ace was shadowed by Mazda Team Joest’s Oliver Jarvis (+0.180s) in the No. 77 RT24-P and JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Loic Duval (+0.589s) in the No. 5 Cadillac DPi-V.R.

A surprise fourth on the overall speed chart went to the No. 8 ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 from Tower Events by Starworks Motorsport’s Nicolas Lapierre (1m35.662s), who displaced the second JDC-Miller Cadillac DPi. Lapierre was almost six-tenths of a second clear of the next LMP2, DragonSpeed’s ORECA driven by Harrison Newey.

Porsche made another strong statement with its new second-generation 911 RSRs as the North Carolina-based Porsche GT Team secured a 1-2 in GT Le Mans. Earl Bamber led the class in the No. 912 entry (1m42.695s), with new endurance driver Matt Campbell following in the No. 911 (+0.178s) and Risi Competizione’s Daniel Serra claiming third in the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE (+0.313s).

Meyer Shank Racing’s lone remaining Acura NSX GT3 stood tall in GT Daytona with Alvaro Parente’s lap of 1m46.155s in the No. 86 entry. Two Lamborghini Huracan GTs from the Grasser Racing Team stable filled the top three as Andy Lally in the No. 44 GRT Magnus car came close to matching the Acura (+0.070s), and Daytona rookie Rahel Frey, in the GREAR/GRT Huracan, made her presence felt (+0.274s) in third.

