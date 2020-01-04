Skiing accident sidelines Dalla Lana for Rolex 24

Aston Martin Racing has confirmed that driver Paul Dalla Lana will miss the Rolex 24 At Daytona after suffering a minor injury while skiing.

The team expects that the Canadian, the 2017 WEC GTE Am champion, will be fit to return to action for the next round of the FIA World Endurance Championship — Lone Star Le Mans at Circuit of The Americas — on Feb. 22-23.

AMR had entered its No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in this weekend’s Roar Before the 24 test, although the car has yet to run and its participation in the race later this month has been cast into question by Dalla Lana’s withdrawal. “An announcement will be made regarding Aston Martin Racing’s participation in the event in due course,” the team’s statement on the matter concluded.