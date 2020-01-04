IMSA details 400-plus hours of 2020 TV/streaming coverage

Throughout IMSA’s 2020 season, NBC Sports will broadcast and stream more than 400 hours of coverage in the United States from the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

The coverage is highlighted by 59 hours of the WeatherTech Championship on the NBC network, NBCSN and CNBC which features nine hours of coverage on the NBC network beginning on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET with the first hour of the 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona, followed by a two-hour live telecast of the race finish on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. ET also on the network of NBC.

A total of 435 hours of digital and linear coverage will be available with 326 coming on NBC Sports platforms.

The 2020 season marks the debut of TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, which will be the exclusive streaming home to all IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge races. The platform also will offer full live streaming of all IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races. There will be 113.5 hours of coverage from these championships on the service during 2020.

NBCSN coverage of single-make and challenge series begins on Monday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. with the broadcast of the first IMSA Prototype Challenge race which will be run on Jan. 4 at Daytona International Speedway. In all NBCSN will broadcast 39 hours from the 29 races from these four series during the course of the year.

There will be 75.5 hours of WeatherTech Championship and 39 hours of single-make and challenge series available on the NBC Sports App to authenticated subscribers.

IMSA.tv, and the IMSA app, will stream 109 hours of exclusive content during the season. This coverage is highlighted by 72 hours of in-car cameras during WeatherTech Championship and Pilot Challenge races. All WeatherTech Championship qualifying sessions are included for additional 11 hours as are all Porsche GT3 Cup USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races for a total of 26 hours of coverage (16 GT3 and 10 Lamborghini). All of these events will be streamed live.