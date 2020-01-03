‘Phoenix Raceway’ name returns

What was old is new again in Arizona.

ISM Connect and Phoenix Raceway “have mutually agreed to restructure their relationship,” a statement from the track said Friday. The agreement involves the naming rights of the track, which will revert to its former name of Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix announced in the fall of 2017 that the track would be known as ISM Raceway beginning with the ’18 season. It was supposed to be a 10-year deal.

Fan experiences at the track will not be affected by the end of the partnership. When the one-mile facility received a $178 million renovation completed in the fall of ’18, it included technology from ISM to enhance the fan experience such as digital display screens and interactive amenities.

The full statement read: “Phoenix Raceway and ISM Connect have mutually agreed to restructure their relationship and will discontinue its naming rights partnership. We look forward to transitioning back to Phoenix Raceway, a brand that has built a strong affinity across the racing community since our opening in 1964. The repositioning of Phoenix Raceway aligns with NASCAR’s integrated sponsorship strategy and supports ISM Connect’s efforts to shift their focus from brand awareness to delivering their next generation technology at NASCAR facilities. We thank ISM Connect for their partnership as we look forward to a historic season for our track, culminating with the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.”