Mazda ends opening day of ROAR test on top

Mazda Team Joest tightened its grip on the first day of the Roar Before the 24 as its lead in the morning practice session turned into a 1-2 in the afternoon. Olivier Pla wheeled the No. 77 RT24-P to a lap of 1m35.794s, edging the sister No. 55 Mazda piloted by Jonathan Bomarito (+0.080s). Action Express Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque took third for Cadillac with the No. 31 DPi-V.R (+0.479s), and behind the Portuguese, the first of the champion Acura Team Penske ARX-05s was fourth with Juan Pablo Montoya at the controls (+0.575s).

LMP2 saw PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Simon Trummer take the top spot in the No. 52 ORECA (1m38.315s). Nicolas Lapierre improved to second in the Tower Events by Starworks Motorsport ORECA (+0.551s), and DragonSpeed’s Henrik Hedman was third in the No. 81 ORECA 07-Gibson (+1.591s).

The Porsche-BMW-Porsche sandwich recorded in the opening session was shuffled as the No. 25 BMW Team RLL M8 GTE driven by Colton Herta moved to first in GT Le Mans (1m44.239). Laurens Vanthoor’s No. 912 911 RSR (+0.312s) and Fred Makowiecki’s No. 912 Porsche (+0.326s) followed, and at the back of the class with brand-new Corvette C8.Rs to sort, the fastest of the two entries was well behind the GTLM leaders (+0.770s).

A similar sandwich in GT Daytona, where the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GTs went first and third with a GRT Lamborghini in the middle, was simplified with the Italian brand and its Austrian team claiming the top three positions Friday Afternoon.

Marco Mapelli in the No. 44 Magnus Racing/GRT Huracan GT3 (1m47.378s) led Franck Perera in the No. 11 GRT Lamborghini (+0.147s) and Brandon Gdovic in the No. 47 Precision Performance Motorsports Huracan (+0.357s). Next-best went to the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3s, which were nearly a half-second behind Mapelli.

A red flag for debris and an off by the No. 18 Era Motorsport LMP2 was the primary interruption to the 90-minute outing. Day 2 of the Roar continues on Saturday, when rain is in the forecast.

