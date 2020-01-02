Mazda Team Joest announces 2020 IMSA Prototype drivers

Full-season drivers return and are joined by Ryan Hunter-Reay and Olivier Pla for endurance races

Mazda Team Joest will feature a familiar lineup of drivers who will drive the pair of Mazda RT24-Ps in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Partnering for the third straight season in the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P will be Jonathan Bomarito (USA) and Harry Tincknell (GBR). Bomarito, Tincknell and Olivier Pla delivered Mazda’s first victory in the Daytona Prototype international class in June at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen while Bomarito and Tincknell scored another victory at Road America. For Bomarito, this will be his ninth season racing with Mazda.

For 2020, they will be joined in the Michelin Endurance Cup by Ryan Hunter-Reay (USA). Hunter-Reay, the 2012 NTT Indycar Series champion and the winner of the 2014 Indianapolis 500, drove the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P at Mid-Ohio alongside Bomarito, finishing in third position. Hunter-Reay has competed extensively in sports cars, with an overall victory at Petit Le Mans and a class victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring on his resume.