Preview: Gooding & Company Jan. 17-18 Scottsdale Auction

Image by Gooding & Company

Preview: Gooding & Company Jan. 17-18 Scottsdale Auction

Gooding & Company revealed that six incredibly desirable Spiders from a distinguished private collection are on the docket for its Jan. 17-18 Scottsdale auction — the 13th annual.

“This collection includes such iconic models as the 250 GT Series II Cabriolet and 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, as well as limited edition, modern-day classics such as the 550 Barchetta and F50 super car (pictured above), and is a truly impressive and balanced offering of Ferrari’s most popular open sports cars,” said Gooding Senior Specialist David Brynan.

Visit VintageMotorsport.com to check out more images from the newly-released online catalog of the auction that includes our personal favorites and, of course, that F50.

