RACELOGIC joins Trans Am and SVRA sponsor roster

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association today announced that RACELOGIC is now the “Official Driver Data and Video Logging Company” of both racing organizations. Founded in 1992 RACELOGIC designs and manufactures electronic systems to measure, record, display, analyze and simulate data from moving vehicles.

“Data collection and analytics have become an essential and integral part of today’s racing operations. That’s true if you are a vintage racer or a competitor in a top-tier professional series like Trans Am,” said Tony Parella, SVRA CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “RACELOGIC provides state-of-the-art solutions our teams need.”

RACELOGIC’s flagship VBOX solutions have become an industry standard way to measure speed, position, distance and acceleration. Beyond race car data acquisition, other applications include driver coaching and race series management. VBOX Motorsport in-car camera systems and performance meters are also increasingly popular in motorsport. The VBOX Video HD2 platform has two cameras and allows live streaming. SVRA and Trans Am plan to live-stream their combined schedule in 2020.

“With our broad portfolio of products and solutions, we know we can create value for both SVRA and Trans Am as well as their race teams,” said Paul Ferreira, Manager, Motorsport Division, RACELOGIC. “At the heart of our business model is a level of engagement which benefits our customers and gives us insights useful to continuously improve our offerings.”

RACELOGIC joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA sponsors that include Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Big Machine Vodka, Remington, TireRack.com, and Marathon Coach. SVRA’s nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization’s growth strategy. Sponsorship agreements with powerful brands are combined with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and leveraging the high net worth demographic in the paddock for sponsorship attraction. This provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.