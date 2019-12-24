The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 24, with Josef Newgarden

We close the year on The Week In IndyCar with the double champion, Josef Newgarden, and it’s the usual case of silly and serious times with the Team Penske man, all driven by listener questions submitted via social media.
IndyCar 4m ago
DragonSpeed to run six-race IndyCar program in 2020
DragonSpeed will return next season for six NTT IndyCar Series rounds. The announcement comes after the Elton Julian-owned outfit confirmed (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
CRANDALL: All I need for Christmas is...
Leave it to an eight-year-old to provide some inspiration. For the last six days, my youngest sister has been in town visiting, which has (…)
Insights & Analysis 5hr ago
INSIGHT: Where the F1 teams stand over the winter – Part 2
Formula 1 teams tend to go into lockdown during the winter months. With no races or testing taking place, teams retreat to their (…)
RACER Stuff 17hr ago
Hall of Fame evening with land speed record-setter Danny Thompson
If you’re anywhere near North Florida this weekend, make plans to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum at Daytona (…)
Insights & Analysis 18hr ago
INSIGHT: What does Leclerc's new deal really mean?
Ferrari gave Charles Leclerc a very special Christmas present on Monday, announcing a contract extension that will take him through to (…)
Indy Lights 23hr ago
Exclusive Autosport confirms Lastochkin for 2020 Lights campaign
Exclusive Autosport’s first season of Indy Lights racing will be led by Road To Indy talent Nikita Lastochkin. The California-based Russian (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
McCann, Casey to share Audi R8 in Pilot Challenge
A pair of ‘Juniors’ have come together for 2020 as second-generation racer Michael McCann Jr and Britt Casey Jr will (…)
Le Mans/WEC 23hr ago
Toyota looking to make unrestricted TS050 HYBRID run
Toyota Gazoo Racing is exploring ways to unshackle its double-Le Mans winning TS050 HYBRID LMP1 car, which is due to be retired at the end (…)
Formula 1 1d ago
Leclerc signs five-year extension with Ferrari
Ferrari has signed Charles Leclerc to a new five-year contract that will keep him at Maranello until the end of the 2024 season. Leclerc (…)
Insights & Analysis 1d ago
IndyCar 2019 report card: Part 2
Editor’s note: We’ve done something a little different with this year’s IndyCar report card, based on a simple question: How (…)
