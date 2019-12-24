Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 24, with Josef Newgarden

The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 24, with Josef Newgarden

The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 24, with Josef Newgarden

We close the year on The Week In IndyCar with the double champion, Josef Newgarden, and it’s the usual case of silly and serious times with the Team Penske man, all driven by listener questions submitted via social media.

