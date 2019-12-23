Hall of Fame evening with land speed record-setter Danny Thompson

If you’re anywhere near North Florida this weekend, make plans to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum at Daytona International Speedway which on Saturday, Dec. 28, will host “An Evening with Danny Thompson” from 6:00-8:00 p.m. EST.

This special evening will be a chance to meet and talk with the piston-powered land speed record-setter, and both see and hear Thompson’s heartwarming presentation on the speed-fueled relationship between he and his 1990 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee father, Mickey.

“I’m telling the story of my father and me, and a whole lot of work,” Thompson said. “It worked, though — we made it happen and we’re still smiling.”

Footage of Thompson’s wild, record-setting 448.757 mph run at the Bonneville Salt Flats will be shown in the Hall of Fame’s big-screen Petersen Theater. On the Museum floor, Mickey Thompson’s CHALLENGER I and Danny’s CHALLENGER II will be on display together for possibly the last time ever (the latter is going to auction immediately following the event), an opportunity for a selfie alongside two of the fastest cars ever built.

“Having both of those cars together is absolutely huge,” said Thompson who will also be signing autographs. “That’s our family legacy right there. It gives me chills when I see them sitting side by side.”

MSHFA President George Levy said, “Beyond speed and horsepower, this is a story about love and family, loss and redemption, and a son turning a father’s lifelong dream into a reality. Parents will want to bring their sons and daughters for this special, special evening.”

Call the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America at (386) 681-6843 for $20 advance tickets, which will go for $25 at the door. Kids under 12 are free with an adult.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum is located in the DIS Ticket and Tours Building at 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.