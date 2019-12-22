RPM Act makes its way to the House of Representatives

RACER joins the the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in supporting House bill H.R. 5434, the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act of 2019 (“RPM Act of 2019”), introduced by U.S. Representatives Patrick McHenry (R-NC) and Raul Ruiz (D-CA).

If passed, the bipartisan RPM Act will protect Americans’ right to convert street vehicles into dedicated race cars and the motorsports parts industry’s ability to sell products enabling racers to compete.

SEMA urges everyone in the racing community, including RACER readers, to contact their local member of Congress and ask them to support the bill. A sample letter is available on the SEMA Web site, and it will take you less than 30 seconds to complete and send. (Click HERE.)

The RPM Act reverses the EPA’s interpretation that the Clean Air Act does not allow a motor vehicle designed for street use—including a car, truck, or motorcycle—to be converted into a dedicated race car, SEMA explains. In 2015, the EPA took the position that converted vehicles must remain emissions-compliant even though they are no longer driven on public streets or highways.

“SEMA looks forward to working with Congress to enact the RPM Act and make permanent the Clean Air Act’s original intention that race vehicle conversions are legal,” said SEMA President and CEO Chris Kersting. “We thank Representatives McHenry and Ruiz for introducing a bipartisan bill that will protect racing and the businesses that produce, install, and sell the parts that enable racers to compete.”

The RPM Act is well positioned to become law in 2020. The bill cleared several major legislative hurdles in the previous Congress, including passage by the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee and hearings in both the House and Senate. The bipartisan RPM Act included five other original sponsors: Reps. Richard Hudson (R-NC), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), Bill Posey (R-FL), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), and Michael Burgess (R-TX).

H.R. 5434 is the House counterpart to the Senate’s version of the bill, S. 2602, introduced by Senators Richard Burr (R-NC) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), and currently has 28 bipartisan cosponsors.

SEMA’s Web site notes that “motorsports competition involves tens of thousands of participants and vehicle owners, both amateur and professional. Retail sales of racing products make up a nearly $2 billion market annually. And most of the vehicles raced on the estimated 1,300 race tracks operating across the country are converted vehicles that the EPA considers to be illegal.”

For more information, contact SEMA’s Eric Snyder at erics@sema.org.